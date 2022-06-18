MANSFIELD — Harold Eugene Roth, 89, of Mansfield passed away at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, Mahomet.
A memorial service will be held at Mansfield United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church or the Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Mansfield, a son of Christian and Anna Hackbarth Roth. He married Betty J. Wienke on May 31, 1952, in White Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Roth of Mansfield; two sons, Bruce (Marla) Roth and Scott (Julie) Roth, both of Mansfield; daughter, Teresa (Bud) Stevens of Monticello; five grandchildren, Jared (Tenille) Roth, Tyler (Sarah) Roth, Justin Roth, Nicholas Stevens and Danielle (Konnor) Bundy; and three great-grandchildren, Tate Alan Roth, Brady Scott Roth and Logan Joseph Roth.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and David Roth; grandson, Corey Roth; parents; and two brothers, Art and Elmer Roth.
Harold was a retired farmer. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church. He loved farming, fishing, international tractors, riding his ATV and watching his grandsons drive his tractors in the Mansfield homecoming parades.
Harold was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and will be missed by all.