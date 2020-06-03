CISSNA PARK — Harold Arthur Froehling, 93, of Cissna Park passed away on Sunday (May 31, 2020) surrounded by his family. He was born on April 26, 1927, in Harvey, the son of Arthur Harold and Julia (Wilkening) Froehling.
He married Rosalie Cluver on June 25, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Ash Grove, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 1999. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Tracy Jo Froehling; one grandson, A.J. Froehling; one great-grandson, Oliver Honeycutt; and one sister, Alice Nolte.
He is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Vance of Buckley, Denise (John) Mason of Gilman, Wendy (Wells) Wylie of Peoria and Amy (Jim) Zenner of Loda; one son, Art (Patty) Froehling of Loda; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Ralph (Jean) Froehling, and two sisters-in-law, Lillian Cluver and Ruth Ann Cluver.
Mr. Froehling was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley and was a lifelong farmer and milk hauler. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Cissna Park American Legion for 73 years. Harold was the first chapter president of the Cissna Park FFA and was inducted into the Cissna Park FFA Hall of Fame.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park.
A private visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
