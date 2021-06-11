SADORUS — Harold E. (Gene) Gilliland, 76, of Sadorus passed away at home Wednesday (June 9, 2021) surrounded by family.
Gene was born on Nov. 14, 1944, in Champaign, to Harold E. and Mayme Irene (Freeman) Gilliland Sr.
Gene attended school in Urbana. He left high school in the 11th grade to help his father farm, which he enjoyed doing for many years. Throughout his life, he worked many jobs, which included farming, over-the-road truck driving, tow-truck operator and diesel mechanic. He was a jack of all trades and was always tinkering with something. He was very hardworking man with a strong work ethic.
Gene married his wife, Sandra (Sandy) Kay Benson, on Jan. 23, 1969, in Urbana. She survives.
He is also survived by a son, Kevin (Shorty) Gilliland; daughters, Tracy Spencer, Candy (Cissy) Scroggins and Holly Gilliland; grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Spencer, Carmen Spencer, Victoria (Tori) Scroggins and Lacy Gilliland; great-grandchildren, Logan, Maggie, Layla, Charli and Jimmy; brother, John (Butch) Gilliland; sisters, Sandy Rosenbeck and Martha Meade; and many more family members.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby; daughter, Deana Lynn; son, Jimmy; son-in-law, Tom Spencer; brother-in-law, Ron Meade; and sister-in-law, Kaaren Gilliland.
Gene had a green thumb and could make just about anything grow. He loved to keep busy doing something, whether it was gardening and canning, planting flowers or just messing around in the garage. He loved spending time with his family.
Gene has requested no service. His wish was to be cremated and everyone have a family dinner, which will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.