SADORUS — Harold “Gene” Taylor, 92, of Sadorus passed away at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Bement Health Care Center.
Gene was born on April 27, 1930, in Tuscola, the son of Charles and Alma (Ogle) Taylor. He married Jeannine Compton on Dec. 18, 1949, in Newman. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Pattie Taylor, Brenda (Bud) Wheeler and Diane (Kevin) Cooper; his son, Mike (Patty) Taylor; grandchildren, Victoria (Jon) Vatovec, Dustin (Natalie) Cooper, Katrina (Ryan Asbury) Cooper, Cindy (Shawn) Tabeling and Christy Burgoni; great-grandchildren, Colton, Andrew and Jacob Asbury, Olivia and Ella Cooper, Austin and Katie Tabeling and Kyle and Anna Burgoni; and many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alma Ogle Taylor; brother, Wayne Taylor; and sisters, Stella Vandeventer, Pearl Davis, Thelma Idleman and Ruby Taylor.
Gene retired from Sunbeam Bakery. Jeannine and Gene co-owned the Antique & Curiosity Shop in Sadorus for over 50 years.
According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and he will be laid to rest at a later date in Grandview Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Bement Health Care and Transitions Hospice for their dedication to Gene's comfort.
Memorial contributions on his behalf can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814, cff.org/donate; or the Sadorus Volunteer Fire Department, 404 N. West St., Sadorus, IL 61872. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Gene’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.