CHAMPAIGN — Harold Eugene Heiser, 96, of Champaign passed away home surrounded by his family at 7:55 p.m. Saturday (March 6, 2021) a day after his 72nd wedding anniversary.
Harold was a loving, dedicated and kind husband, parent and grandparent. Born Sept. 3, 1924, in Fisher, he worked as a farmer before retiring in 1981.
In retirement, Harold was a longtime volunteer at Ten Thousand Villages, where he repaired broken items. He collected antiques and once owned an antique store in Fisher. He enjoyed gardening, music, tinkering in his workshop, making primitive wooden items, befriending neighborhood cats and meeting his friends over coffee at McDonald’s.
Harold was a member of East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher. He began worshipping at First Mennonite Church in Urbana after moving to Champaign in 2007.
He married Mary Ann Springer in Hopedale on March 5, 1949.
She survives, along with his sister, Lola; her husband, Roy Knox; and his sister-in-law, Edith Heiser Zehr.
He is survived by his children, Rodney (Sandy) of Champaign, Josie (Myron) Bollman of Granger, Ind., and Kate Falk of Urbana; five grandchildren, Kelli (Jason) Ball of Midlothian, Va., Emily (Joe) Buller of Maumee, Ohio, Andrew Bollman of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Rob (Jade) Huizenga of Frankfort and Tyler (Lydette Assefa) Falk of Chicago; and eight great-grandchildren, Michael and Hannah Ball, Ella, Amelia and Lila Bollman, Ashlyn, Ivy and Lily Huizenga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Amelia (Ingold) Heiser; brother, Merle; and sister, Mildred Emerson, and her husband, R.D.
A private family burial will be held at East Bend Mennonite Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide relief agency of the Mennonite Church, at donate.mcc.org. Donations may also be made to East Bend Mennonite Church or First Mennonite Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel.