WINNETKA — Harold “Huck” Hindsley of Winnetka, formerly of Urbana, died unexpectedly on his 93rd birthday, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Born in Bloomington, Ind., to Mark and Helena Hindsley, his parents settled in Urbana once his father became director of bands at the University of Illinois. Following Huck’s graduation from Urbana High School in 1946, he attended the University of Illinois, joined Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
In 1951, Huck married Jeanne Bresee, the daughter of Paul and Josephine Bresee of Champaign. After serving with the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., he returned to Champaign, joined Bresee Enterprises, and started his family with Jeanne.
In February 1966, Huck accepted a position with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago, found a house in Winnetka and moved to the home he lived in for over 55 years. Having joined Northern Trust as a commercial banker, he retired as a Senior Vice President in 1991.
The University of Illinois continued to remain central in Huck’s life. While in school, he played the bassoon in the concert band and the glockenspiel as a member of the Marching Illini. After graduation, he became an active and loyal alumnus and served as a director with both the Athletic Association and the UI Foundation, and was president of the Alumni Association from 1971-73. Additionally, for several years prior to a 2006 grand opening, he chaired the fundraising steering committee for the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, where he and his family went on to establish the Hindsley Great Room.
Huck also fulfilled numerous civic roles throughout his life, serving as president of Phi Gamma Delta Association of Illinois, the Winnetka District 36 Board of Education and Kenilworth Union Church and chairman of The Mather Foundation, among others. Interspersed within all this was his life-long love of golf and his longtime membership at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe.
Following the death of his wife, Jeanne, in 2006, Huck was remarried to Elizabeth (Liz) Weinrich Armstrong in 2008. Collectively, they embarked on the rewarding and final chapter of his life.
Above all else, his loved ones were truly his primary focus. One of his joys in life was to share the wonders of the world with those he loved, and his extensive family travels concluded with a trip to Peru in 2019 at the age of 90.
Huck is predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Bresee, and his sister, Marilyn (John) Haynie of Denton, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Liz; a brother, Bob (Jane) of Homewood; five children, Scott (Ginni), Paul (Maureen), Jody (Jonathan) Hess and Amy (Patrick) Buck; his wife Liz’s three sons, Dave (Grace), Ben (Carolyn) and Steve (Deb); and his combined 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor his memory may be sent to the University of Illinois Alumni Association, 601 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61801 or Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth, IL 60043.
More information may be found at donnellanfuneralhome.com/obituaries.