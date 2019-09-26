URBANA — Harold "Huck" Dalton, 59, joined our angels in heaven Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Harold was born Feb. 13, 1960, to Frank "Sunny Jr." Dalton and Linda Ashby.
He was preceded in death by his father and three brothers, Barry Keith, Sonny and Guy Ray Dalton.
Harold is survived by his mother, Linda Ashby of Urbana; children, Jeremy Bosch of Homer and Sunni of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Arya Rose Stevens and Gibson Bosch; siblings, Delinda Coy of Sadorus, Toby Dalton of Roberts, Kelly Ashby of Urbana and Tony Ashby of Mahomet; and many others of extended family.
He loved spending time with his family, friends and fellow motorcyclists.
A memorial will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the American Legion Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61820. His final ride will begin Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. starting at 905 N. Walnut St., Champaign.
