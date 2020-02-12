URBANA — Harold R. Irvin, 84, of Urbana went home to be with his Lord at 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 14, at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign. The funeral service will be at noon, with the Rev. Leland Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Harold was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Cobden, a son of Ralph and Mabel (Jackson) Irvin. He is preceded in death by both parents; his first wife, Loretta; his infant daughter, Lisa; his brother, Earl Irvin; and his sister, Betty Irvin.
He is survived by his wife, Claribell Gaines Irvin; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Irvin of Bonnie; sisters, Jane Woodcock of Urbana and Sharon Rhoton of Philo; daughters, Penny (Byron) Malloch of Mahomet and Connie Irvin of Danville; son, Carl Irvin of Champaign; three stepsons, Vic (Joy), John and Frank (Cindy) Gaines, and two stepdaughters, Gloria (Bob) Cline and Denise (Chuck) Chesnut; two grandsons, Adam and Jesse DeLong; and two great-grandsons, Jacob and Mitchell DeLong.
Harold served in both the Army and National Guard during the Korean War. He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking and family gatherings.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
