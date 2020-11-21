URBANA — Harold Oren Juday, 79, of Urbana passed away at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. The family invites anyone who would like to share friendship with them to come. To protect from the current virus hazards, we will only accept 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Make sure you bring a mask. Also, 6-foot distancing should be practiced. Renner-Wikoff Chapel wants to protect the family’s safety and also the people who attend. There will be a private funeral service with Pastor Glenn Corbly officiating, and burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, at a later date.
Harold was born March 9, 1941, in Lebanon, Mo., the son of Albion and Evelyn (Hartman) Juday. He married Mary L. Brant on June 7, 1968, in Urbana. She survives.
Harold is also survived by his children, Jim Juday of St. Joseph, Dan Juday of Urbana and Pam Lance (Dan) of Urbana; grandchildren, Clark Juday of Thomasboro, Tyler Barnes (Rachel) of Champaign, Jake Juday of St. Joseph, Casey Clapp of Homer and Lyndsey Lance of Knoxville, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Kooper Clapp, Cane Juday, Maelynn Kay Barnes and Ady Kay Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Vollmer; and a brother, Laverne Juday.
Harold is a graduate of Urbana High School and was a truck driver for over 40 years for SuperValu, Mayflower and White Line Trucking. When he was with SuperValu, he successfully achieved and became a member of the Million Mile Club.
He was a longtime fan and follower of the University of Illinois football and basketball athletics. The family would be excited if anyone who comes to the visitation would wear Illini clothes to pay tribute to his favorite university sports. Go Illini!
Mary Juday and the family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for all of the care and support they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 303 N. Hershey Road, Suite 2A, Bloomington, IL 61704.