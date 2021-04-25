HOMER — Harold Glen Kilian, 92, of Homer passed away at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Homer United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Homer, with Pastor Heju Nam officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery, Broadlands. Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling arrangements.
Harold was born Dec. 17, 1928, at home in rural Homer, the son of Clarence Oscar and Freda Wiese Kilian. He married Mary Anne Lee on March 4, 1955, in Homer. She preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Keith (Anne) Kilian of Homer and Craig (Lorita) Kilian of Truman, Minn.; five grandchildren, Tricia (Ryan) Kurtenbach, Reid (Shannon) Kilian, Wade (Mary) Kilian, Zachary Kilian and Cydney Kilian; and six great-grandchildren, Gabriel Kurtenbach, Miranda Kurtenbach, Cameron Kilian, Alice Kilian, Adaline Kilian and Sybley-Wylder Crout.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Brett Kilian and Brian Kilian; and one sister, Marianna Janssen.
Harold was a member of Homer United Methodist Church. He served in the Army and was a farmer.
Memorials can be made to Homer United Methodist Church or Homer Fire and Rescue.