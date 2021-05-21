THOMASBORO — Harold A. “Kirb” Kirby, 94, of Thomasboro passed away at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral to celebrate the life of Harold will be at noon Monday, May 24, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Harold was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Urbana, a son to Joseph P. and Lillian McGraw Kirby. He married Ruth W. Merrick, and they had five sons, Harold Ray “H.R.” Kirby of Mansfield, Gary (Margie) Kirby of Philo, Kenneth (Sheree) Kirby of St. Joseph, Dale (Judy) Kirby of Philo and Rick (Pat) Kirby of Philo.
Ruth preceded him in death. He married Patricia “Pat” Adams on Aug. 1, 1972, in Urbana, and she survives.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Don (Marvis) Rhodes of Urbana; and sister-in-law, Jocelynne Kirby of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, two sisters, a brother, a granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.
Harold retired from Flex-N-Gate as transportation manager after 16 years of service on June 30, 1990. He was a part-time special deputy for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the “Table of Knowledge” coffee shop and the Thomasboro Improvement Association. He enjoyed motorcycle and NASCAR racing, riding motorcycles, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with family.
Memorials may be made to Run4Raley. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.