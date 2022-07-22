TUSCOLA — Harold L. Martin, 88, of Tuscola, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Harold was born on Nov. 19, 1933, in Jefferson County, the son of Clinton B. and Velma W. Farmer Martin. He married Carol D. Combs on July 23, 1955, in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2014.
He is survived by his daughters, Margie (Jim) Lee of Tuscola, Judy (Stacy) Nichols of Mansfield and Janet Martin (David Weisman) of Champaign; five grandchildren, Amanda Patrick, Michael Morfey, Charissa Barsos, Joel Lee and Nathan Lee; five great-grandchildren, Trenton, Gabriel, Anna, Audrina and Liam; two sisters, Evelyn Burton of Tuscon, Ariz., and Shirley M. Smith of Tacoma, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Madison Barsos; his brothers, Donald G. Martin and Paul C. Martin; and a sister, Edith E. Sturdevandt.
Harold retired from Flex-N-Gate in Urbana. He loved gospel music, working in the yard and hearing about his grandchildren.
