MONTICELLO — Harold W. Lieb was born Jan. 20, 1936, the youngest of 10 children, at home on the farm near Ivesdale, to John and Clara Schweighart Lieb. He was schooled in Ivesdale and Bement, graduating from Bement High School in 1954. He wrestled and played football for the Bement Bulldogs, which he has always been proud of.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years and then returned to his job at the Champaign post office as a letter carrier. He retired in 1991 with over 35 years of service.
Harold married Janice Kay Broadway Pembor on Feb. 6, 1963. She survives, as well as their four sons, Jeff Pembor (Brenda) of Urbana, Joe Lieb (Anita) of Monticello, Jon Lieb (Angie) of Hume and James (Anita) of Fithian. He also leaves three grandchildren, Will Lieb (Kennedy), Travis McClain (Makenzie Wegenbach) and Katie Lieb (Phillip Yuncker); and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved being a great-great-great-uncle.
After their retirements, Harold and Kay volunteered for over 10 years with the American Red Cross. They were deployed to many areas to work after disasters. They worked at Ground Zero for three weeks after the 9/11 tragedy. In later years, they have volunteered at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, forming wonderful friendships with the Friday crew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.
He was a lifelong Fighting Illini, Bears and Cubs fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards with anybody he could find to play with him. He was quiet, hardworking, fun, loving and always willing to help others.
Donations may be made to the Monticello Unit 101 Honor Guard or Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, with the rosary at 4:30 p.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.