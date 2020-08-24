FITHIAN — Harold F. Long, 92, of Fithian passed away at 9:44 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Funeral services will immediately follow, also at the funeral home. Pastor Scott Guhl will officiate. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian.
Harold was born May 19, 1928, in Rileysburg, Ind., the son of Roscoe and Gertrude (Jones) Long. He married Lois Elaine Illk on Dec. 8, 1950, in Muncie. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2000.
He is survived by his children, Sue Millis of Champaign, Roger (Tammy) Long of Fithian and Lori Schluter of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Hanah Schluter and Adam (Jamie) Schluter; one great-grandchild, Axel Graves; and his longtime companion, Jaquelyn L. Daniel.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Naomi (Ray) Grimes.
Harold farmed in the Fithian area all his life. He also enjoyed going to stock-car races. He was a fan of the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals.