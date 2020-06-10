PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — Harold D. Miller, 88, of rural Perrysville, Ind., passed away at 12:42 a.m. CDT Monday (June 8, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on May 17, 1932, in Oakwood, the son of the late Cecil and Glee (Walton) Miller.
Harold married Ellen K. Hoveln on Dec. 12, 1954, in Gifford. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Vicky Miller and Matt (Rhonda) Miller, both of Perrysville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jacob (Joscelynn) Tomaw of South Bend, Ind., Ryan Miller of Perrysville, Ind., Dana (Kristoffer) Gray of Sulphur Springs, Ind., and Lindsey (Travis) Wait of Perrysville, Ind.; 12 great-grandchildren, Jonah, Olivia, Sarah, Caleb and Elias Tomaw, Karter, Kayden and twins Kelsey and Kassie Gray and twins Grayson and Collin and Landon Wait; along with several nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys, Patience and Goldie; and six brothers, Charles, Frank, Cecil Jr., Gilbert, Jack and Duane.
Harold was a farmer in the Perrysville area. He was a member of the I & I Tractor Club. He loved restoring tractors and watching all sports.
Graveside services and burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EDT at Lower Mound Cemetery north of Perrysville, Ind. Pastor Ken Green will officiate. Visitation (under current state guidelines) will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. EDT at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind.
Contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences are at www.deverterfuneralhome.com.