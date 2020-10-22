ST. JOSEPH — Harold Morris, 75, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. The Rev. Art Blevins will officiate. Freese funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born Dec. 12, 1944. He married Patsy Burton on July 6, 1966, in Champaign. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Angela (Jon) Maurer of Colorado and Bobby (Deanna) Morris of Ogden; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harold was a retired truck driver with 30 years of service. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed large family dinners. He liked drag racing, fishing, his grandchildren's sports and road trips. He liked to travel anywhere. His favorite hobby was model railroading; he loved trains. He was a model railroader for over 50 years. Showing trains to friends and family was a great pleasure to him. Harold never met a stranger and liked to vist with everyone. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.