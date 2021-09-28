CHAMPAIGN — Harold Steven Nichols, 80, passed away at home Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021).
Steve was born on July 29, 1941, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Margaret Odell Nichols and Harold F. Nichols.
He is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Kelly) Nichols and Scott (Amy) Nichols, both of Decatur; stepdaughter, Allison (Steve) Ackerman Bull of Evanston; nine grandchildren, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols, Garrett Sayles, Alexandra (Michael) Heffernan, Parker Nichols, Tanner Hetz, Owen Bull, Austin Bull and Everett Bull; his brother, Dr. Douglas O. Nichols of Decatur; nephews, Steve and John Nichols; and niece, Laura (David) Rayhill.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife, Marsha Nichols.
Steve was a graduate of the University of Illinois in 1963, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Steve started in the workforce at IBM. In 1973, he joined MassMutual and had a successful career for over 45 years. Steve was a 40-year member of AA, mentoring and helping countless people. Steve was an avid golfer. He was the CICCA chair at Champaign CC from 1999 to 2012 and a CDGA director from 2005 to 2015. “Nervous” looked forward to his weekly games with the Bogeys group in Champaign and playing with longtime friends at the Country Club of Decatur. Gramps loved attending his grandchildren’s various sporting events and spending quality time with his family. He was a die-hard Illini, Cubs and Bears fan. He attended hundreds of Illinois games over the years. Steve loved to watch reality TV and the Hallmark channel in his downtime.
Steve was a quick-witted, loving soul who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. There will be a funeral service for Steve on Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Moran and Goebel for family and friends. A private burial will follow at Upper Muddy Cemetery, Lerna. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at the Country Club of Decatur from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project and Salvation Army. Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at moranandgoebel.com.