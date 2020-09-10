FAIRMOUNT — Harold "Oran" Kirby, 84, of Fairmount passed away at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at home.
He was born the son of Harold "Peck" and Edith Alan (Goodwin) Kirby on Aug. 26, 1936, in Fairmount. He was united in marriage to Vonda Lee Darnell on Feb. 17, 1963, until her passing on July 14, 2009.
Oran is survived by his sons, Tim Kirby and Tom (Rae Ann) Kirby; brother, Frank (Patsy) Kirby; sister, Karen (Dave) Ferber; and grandchildren, Tyler (Macy) Tester, Ashley Kirby, Dean Kirby and Michael Kirby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bert Kirby.
Oran is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He worked at General Motors Tilton Foundry as a millwright and retired after many years of service. He was known to love to work with his hands, whether it be cars or construction. He served as a volunteer fire chief, as well as served as mayor. He was proud of the time he was voted the 1992 Citizen of the Year for Fairmount. Oran was a big fan of Disney and visited Disney World many times with his family. He loved to play with his grandkids and cherished every one of them. Oran’s legacy will live on through his family and the many happy memories he left them.
A celebration of Oran’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and/or service. He will be laid to rest in Davis Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to Carle Cancer Center, Urbana. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.