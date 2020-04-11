Harold Ponder Apr 11, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MATTOON — Harold Ponder, 85, of Mahomet died at 1 a.m. Friday (April 10, 2020) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers