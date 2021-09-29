MAHOMET — Harold Arthur Schroeder, 96 1/2, of Mahomet, formerly of Bellflower, died Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021).
Harold was born on Jan. 13, 1925, in Bloomington, the son of Walter and Alvena (Zabel) Schroeder. He married Beverly Olson on June 22, 1952.
Harold farmed in McLean County and was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church, the McLean County Farm Bureau, Champaign Kiwanis (Kiwanian of the Year 2005), president of the Bellflower School Board, 32nd-Degree Mason, Shriner, McLean County 4-H Golden Clover and McLean County Rural Youth, where he met the love of his life, Beverly. Harold was a dedicated blood donor, giving 25 gallons of blood.
Harold was generous with his time and woodworking skills. He made and gave away hundreds of Christmas baskets and quilt racks to neighbors and friends. Every Sunday, you could find Harold and Beverly sitting in the same seats at their beloved Mahomet United Methodist Church.
Harold and Beverly enjoyed spending time and entertaining friends and family at their Lake Sara home and at Island House, Casey Key, Fla. They were devoted to their grandchildren, cheering them on at all of their activities, and devoted surrogate parents to many.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly; sons, Richard (Janet) of LeRoy, Jim (Sally) of Forsyth and Doug (Stacy) of Mahomet; son-in-law, Jeff Stuckey of Naperville; sister, Dorthy Jones of Bloomington; grandchildren, Nick (Suzanne), Tobie, Courtney, Logan (Melanie), Gretchen (Josh) Craven, Grant Wells, Lauren (Adam) Kesler, Bob (Katelin) and Sam (Matt) Turner; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was his daughter, Susan Stuckey Naperville.
The family extends our deepest gratitude and love to the staff and community of Bridle Brook and Carle Hospice.
Sunset Funeral Home, Mahomet, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, both outside at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, IL 61853.
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, shrinerschildren.org; Mahomet United Methodist Church, mumc.org; or a memorial of choice.