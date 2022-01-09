GIFFORD — Harold Allen Smith made his transition on Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.
Harold was born July 23, 1935, in Allentown, a son of Wayne and Mildred (Reed) Smith. He married Kathy Falck on Feb. 15, 1992. She preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2021.
Harold leaves a “brother from another mother,” Jess Childress; and his extended family, including Kenny and Vicki Warner, Brad, Mandy Austin, Caden and Colten Evans, and Kara, Casey, Josie, Jason and Hunter Roseman, all from Gifford; a daughter, Patty (Chris) Bleich of Rankin; a brother, Keith (Pearl) Smith; and a sister, Delores (Ron) Swan.
Harold served in the U.S. Army as PVT for five years and 24 months as a driver. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Harold worked for Local 841, International Union of Operating Engineers, for 35 years as a heavy-equipment operator.
Upon his retirement from Local 841, Harold worked for Jerry Widmer's Big Wheels of Paxton as a driver.
Harold then worked for Deland Johnson, running the backhoe for Deland. Farmers AG, Gifford, then employed Harold as a driver and backhoe operator. During the same period of time, Harold worked with Jess Childress, assisting and filling in at the Village of Gifford water plant.
Harold belonged to the Gifford Lion’s Club as a 20-year member. The Chicago Cubs, NASCAR and University of Illinois basketball and football were Harold’s favorites, and he followed them faithfully. You didn’t dare disturb him on the weekend when the games or races were on TV.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paxton Vet Clinic, Dr. Tom Updike, 1953 E 200 N Road, Paxton, IL 60957.