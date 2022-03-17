GIBSON CITY — Harold Stimmel, 88, of Gibson City passed away peacefully at 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 15, 2022) surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at First Christian Church in Gibson City. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Ed Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Harold was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Somerset, Ohio, a son of Bernard and Gladys Houston Stimmel. He married Bonnie Wood on Aug. 4,1956, in Middletown, Ohio. She passed away on June 18, 2010.
He is survived by two children, Marcia (Ken) Oyer of Mahomet and Doug (Stacy) Stimmel of Sanibel Island, Fla., eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four sisters.
A son, Mark, preceded him in death, and two sisters and one brother.
Harold graduated with a degree in agriculture from Ohio State University in 1956. He worked in the agriculture field his entire life and retired as manager of Sibley Grain in 2006. After retirement, he enjoyed a part-time job as a medical van driver for Gibson Area Hospital. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, where he served on the board and as an elder. Harold was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved fishing. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended every game, concert, recital and performance possible. His soft heart, kind soul, endearing charm and quick wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
