DANVILLE — Harold Wayne Heidrick, 75, of Danville passed away at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Danville, the son of Arthur and Perrie (Compton) Heidrick. He married Carol Ehlenfeld on Sept. 17, 1961. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Jessica (Billy) Heidrick-Cox of Danville; four sons, Jeff Heidrick of Alvin, Brian (Betsy) Heidrick of Danville, Charlie (Amy) Heidrick of Danville and Eddie (Jennifer) Heidrick of Danville; 14 grandchildren, Jake (Jennifer) Heidrick, Clay (Rachel) Heidrick, Derek (Lindsay) Heidrick, Curtis (Callie) Heidrick, Blake Heidrick, Erin (Devin) Taylor, Lexi Heidrick, Josh Heidrick, Jordan Heidrick, Cole Heidrick, Kayla Heidrick, Abraham Heidrick, Lacie Heidrick and Saydee Heidrick; and nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Bradley, Garrett, Baylor, Gentry, Emily, Gavin and Cash Heidrick and Harvey Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Harry graduated eighth grade from Shake Rag Schoolhouse and high school from Bismarck. He retired from Heatcraft (formerly Bohn Aluminum) after 37 years and then retired from Newell Township after nearly 19 years.
He was a member of the Olive Branch #38 Masonic Lodge in Danville. Harry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going fishing in Minnesota and coon hunting with his dogs. He loved the challenge of getting an old tractor up and running again.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Eddie’s farm shop, with Charlie Strange officiating.
Memorials may be made in Harold’s honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502-1204; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Carle Hospice, 206 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, IL 61822.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.