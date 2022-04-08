MONTICELLO — Harold H. Wittig, 94, of Monticello passed away at 2 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Harold was born Dec. 8, 1927, in Piatt County, the son of Roy H. and Clara I. (Perkins) Wittig. He married Flora W. "Flo" Wright on Jan. 30, 1955, in Bement. She passed away on July 28, 2019.
Harold is survived by three sons, Steve Wittig (Sandy) of Canton, Ralph Wittig of Monticello and Richard Wittig (Pam) of Monticello; a daughter, Barbara Lancaster (Jeff) of Tolono; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne Shaffer of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and three sisters, Margery Shaffer, Jeane Wittig and Helen Meece.
Harold was a retired farmer and drove a charter bus for 20 years. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Lions Club and Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101 and a lifetime member of the Piatt County VFW and the Combat Infantry Association.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Monticello United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment with military rites accorded will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.