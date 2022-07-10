Harprit Singh Sandhu Jul 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Harprit Singh Sandhu, 80, of Champaign died on Feb. 25, 2021.A celebration of life service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, 700 W. Kirby Ave., C. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos