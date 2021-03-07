CHAMPAIGN — Harprit Singh Sandhu, 80, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Sandhu was born April 13, 1940, to Major Harpal Singh and Mohinder Kaur (Chahal) Sandhu, in India.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marlow; much loved stepchildren, Mitch (Bari Rothbaum) Marlow and Alison Marlow Campbell; dear granddaughter, Caroline; and nephew, Rahul Singh (Sonia) Sandhu, and their children.
He is also survived by his brother, Gurprit (Gogi) Singh Sandhu; sister, Preetjit (Sandy) Kaur Sandhu Seth; and faithful dog, Pretzel.
Harprit went to board at the Welham Boys School at age 6 and was proud to have graduated from The Doon School in Dehradun, India. He came to C-U to attend the University of Illinois in 1958, where he earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering and completed his master's and Ph.D. work in ceramic engineering. He never left C-U after falling in love with the people and community he found here.
He was a kind and generous man to the very end, not only as an employer but also, very much, to his family and friends. In his retirement, he loved visiting the local doughnut shop where he’d spend hours talking with his friends. Also during his retirement, he wrote several books and developed kits for aspiring electronic enthusiasts.
He was at his happiest when he was with his family, the family he had always longed for.
Harprit was a deep thinker, great and patient teacher, and was masterfully skilled in many disciplines. He started and ran several businesses, including Sandhu Associates and Rhino Robots. One of his robotic arms was even in a movie.
He had an extensive hobby shop where he did metal work, woodworking, electronics and welding. He built several buildings and a house, large model airplanes, heirloom furniture for his family, and even a real airplane. He was never without a pencil and notecards to make notes on future projects. People commonly remarked on how intelligent, uniquely fascinating and well-read he was. He was very knowledgeable on the plants, birds and trees that grew in the midwest and around the world.
Growing up on the State Farm of India, he loved the land and deeply cared for the farming community. He owned and made good use of a John Deere tractor that kept him anchored to his farming roots. He was a brave, dignified and loving man and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be planned for the fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign Public Library or American Cancer Society.
