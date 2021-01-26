CHAMPAIGN — Harriet Maurine (Smith) Byers died at the age of 93, surrounded by family, in her home on Friday (Jan. 22, 2021).
Harriet was born Aug. 14, 1927, in rural Henning, to George L. and E. Grace Smith. She married Billy T. Byers on Nov. 24, 1949, at United Methodist Church in Wellington. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2014, as did a brother, J. Alton Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan; sons, Mark and Brad (Kathryn); four grandchildren, Shannon, Kerri, Sean and Colin; a brother, Robert; and four nephews, Steven, Stuart, Shawn and Scott, all of Pittsford, N.Y.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
She was a teacher for 20 years, last serving at St. Joseph Grade School. Harriet received her education at Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.
She will be cremated and buried in West Lebanon Cemetery with a private service at a later date.
An April celebration of life is planned at Faith United Methodist Church. Details to follow.
Any desired memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).