Harriett L. Scott, 89, of Urbana passed away at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.GIFFORD — Harriett L. Scott, 89, of Urbana passed away at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Mrs. Scott was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Urbana, the daughter of Louis and Hattie (Jackson) Louthan. She married Robert E. Scott on Aug. 20, 1950, at Rockhome Gardens near Arcola. He preceded her in death May 17, 2012.
She is survived by a son, Kevin A. Scott of Mount Vernon; daughters, Cindy S. Scott-Stauffer of Champaign, Linda L. Scott-Roberts of Decatur and Kathy A. Scott-Andreae of Mansfield; a sister, Betty Bocksnaik of Dover, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Michelle L. Scott; and a sister, Anne Jenkins.
Mrs. Scott was a graduate of Urbana High School and attended Community United Church of Christ, Champaign. She owned and operated a day care for children for over 40 years and was a foster parent. She had a love of children and devoted her life to child care.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Leah Robberts-Mosser will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com