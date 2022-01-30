URBANA — Harriette C. Clinebell, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Harriette was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Umatilla, Fla., the second child of Anderson and Nellie Caldwell. Harriette graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Art.
Harriette married Paul Clinebell on June 28, 1953. They were married 60 years before Paul’s death in December 2013.
Harriette is survived by a daughter, Jan Jackson of Champaign; three sons, Dr. Jeff Clinebell (Debbie) of Waterloo, Dr. John Clinebell (Julie) of Atlanta and Jim Clinebell (Debie) of Houston; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Harriette was a member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign for 68 years, teaching kindergarten Sunday school and serving on numerous committees. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter FF for the last 29 years.
Second only to Harriette’s love of God and family was her love of Illini sports. She and Paul were avid fans and supporters of the University of Illinois athletic teams, and Harriette served on the board for the Quarterback Club and the Rebounders and was a member of the Illini Networkers.
Harriette was also an avid bowler and competed in leagues locally and on the state level.
A memorial service honoring Harriette’s life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Champaign. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made in Harriette’s name to the First United Methodist Church of Champaign, Cunningham Children’s Home or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.