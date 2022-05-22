CHAMPAIGN — Harriette C. Clinebell, 93, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2022.
Harriette was born on Oct. 1, 1928, in Umatilla, Fla., the second child of Anderson and Nellie Caldwell. Harriette graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in commercial art. Harriette married Paul Clinebell on June 28, 1953. They were married 60 years before Paul’s death in December 2013.
Harriette is survived by her daughter, Jan Jackson of Champaign; sons, Dr. Jeff Clinebell (Debbie) of Waterloo, Dr. John Clinebell (Julie) of Atlanta and Jim Clinebell (Debie) of Houston, Texas; in addition to 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Harriette was a member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign for 68 years, teaching kindergarten Sunday school and serving on numerous committees. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter FF for the last 29 years. Second only to Harriette’s love of God and family was her love of Illini sports. She and Paul were avid fans and supporters of the University of Illinois athletic teams, and Harriette served on the board for the Quarterback Club, the Rebounders and was a member of the Illini Networkers. Harriette was also an avid bowler and competed in leagues locally and on the state level.
A memorial service honoring Harriette’s life is planned for Friday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Harriette’s name to First United Methodist Church of Champaign, Cunningham Children’s Home or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.