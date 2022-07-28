URBANA — Harris R. McKinney, 95, of Urbana entered heaven into the loving arms of Jesus at 6:43 p.m. Monday (July 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Harris was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Washington, Iowa, to John McKinney and Madeline (Massing) McKinney.
On April 28, 1947, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Gunning, in Decatur. They were blessed to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on April 28 of this year.
Harris is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and their three children, Jack (Carolyn) McKinney of Seymour, Tenn., Jill Waller of Champaign and Michael (Patti) McKinney of St. Joseph.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Harris was a barber for many years before completely changing careers to work for the Illinois State Geological Survey, where he retired from in 1997 after 25 years of service.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana. Pastor Gary Gritton will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Harris’ family would like to thank the eighth-floor staff at Carle Foundation Hospital who attended to our loved one. We will be forever grateful for their exemplary medical attention, kindness and compassion for all of our family. God bless each one of you always.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.