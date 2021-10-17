MAHOMET — Harrison (Harry) Strange, 76, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at home.
Harrison was born in Terre Haute, Ind., to Evelyn (Magnetti) and Harry Strange. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1963. He married Vickie Smith on July 10, 1967. He spent 47 years working in real estate as an agent and broker, and he taught real-estate law for RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker and Parkland College. Harrison was an avid reader and loved studying Civil War history, and he visited many historical sites throughout his life. He also loved visiting Florida and spending time with his granddaughters. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh, and made friends easily and quickly.
Harrison was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughters, Lisa (Mike) and Christy (Michael); sister, Elizabeth; granddaughter, Brooke and Skylar; nieces, Emily and Stephanie; great-niece, Shelby; and great-nephew, Marshall.
There will be no public service, but a private family gathering will be held to celebrate Harrison’s life at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.