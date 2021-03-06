NEWMAN — Harrold Ross Gallion, 95, of Newman died Thursday (March 4, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Harrold was born on Sept. 11, 1925, in Decatur, to J. Wesley and Jennie (Drake) Gallion. He married Rose (Jurney) Gallion on Jan. 25, 1948, in Newman.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rose Jurney Gallion; three children, Cathy Boyd, Diane (Charly) Anderson and Amy McGinness; 10 grandchildren, Haley Boyd, Ashley (Jason Friese) Boyd, Oliver Boyd, Cory (Mandy) Anderson, Wade (Casey) Anderson, Christopher (Taylor Reed) Ray, Ted (Jessi) McGinness, Ferrin (Danny Stankus) McGinness, Jake McGinness and Bethany (Jordan) McGinness Hellman; and seven great-grandchildren, Payton Schnebly, Liam Schnebly, Eden Schnebly, Brinley Friese, Seth Anderson, Sawyer Anderson and Kade Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harrold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Tillman as a corpsman during World War II. After serving his country, he attended Western Illinois University and worked at the USI/Quantum Chemical Plant in Tuscola as a chemical operator for 35 years.
He loved taking care of his home he built with his father for his family. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and puttering in his garage, well-known in his neighborhood for his constant whistling and singing. Harrold was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini sports. Most of all, he adored and devoted his life to caring for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered by all of them for his sense of humor and playfulness, knowledge and willingness to help at a moment’s notice.
Harrold was a member of Newman First Christian Church and the Newman American Legion.
Private family services will be held with military rites and will be officiated by Justin Smith, pastor of Newman Christian Church. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman American Legion.