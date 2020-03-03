MONTICELLO — Harry Richard Ernst, 82, of Monticello passed away at 5:40 a.m. Monday (March 2, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Harry was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Russell and Marguerite (Whitted) Ernst. He married Terese Marie Snyder on Nov. 15, 1958, in Macon.
He is survived by his wife, Terese M. Ernest of Monticello; sons, Rusty Ernst (Tammy) of Mahomet and Larry Ernst (Lori) of Paxton; grandchildren, Justin Ernst (Nicole), Christopher Ernst (Kimberly), Kaylee Butler (Karis) and Jared Ernst (Katie); stepgrandsons, Cody Marlar (Rachel) and Cade Marlar; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Carter, Thadd, Adelyn, Kambree, McKinley, Axton and Tripp; and sister, Joyce Adams, and niece, Christy Lynn, both of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin daughters and a brother.
Harry was a farmer and retired from the Bridgestone/Firestone plant in Decatur. He was dedicated and a provider who loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed farming and going camping.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Monticello United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Piatt County Nursing Home or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.