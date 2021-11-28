Harry H. Shifflet Nov 28, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Harry H. Shifflet, 91, of Waynesville died at 7:57 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19, 2021) at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos