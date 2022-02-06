RANTOUL — Harry Francis Hoffman, 96, of Rantoul died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) of natural causes, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Harry was born Nov. 8, 1925, the second-to-the-youngest of five children, in Chicago, to Joseph and Martha Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; parents; brothers, James, Alex and Edward; sister, Alice; and numerous extended family. Harry, the family patriarch, far outlived them all.
He married Kathleen Blackman on Nov. 17, 1962, in Manteno, and they enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage before her death in September 2018.
He is survived by four daughters, Angela (Patrick) Luznicky of Hometown, Ann Schmidt (the late Dan Tabert) of Bridgeview, Barbara (Brian) Podojil of Plainfield and Linda (Jim) Kelley of Rantoul; fond sister-in-law, Mary McMillen of Decatur; numerous nieces and nephews; and eight granddaughters, Addison Podojil, Emma Podojil, Jennifer Kelley (Roma), Kathryn Luznicky, Kayla Luznicky, Laura Kelley (Josue), Morgan Podojil and Sarah (Dakota) Galt.
Harry’s parents were German-Polish immigrants, first-generation Americans, and they influenced his strong work ethic and creative ingenuity. The family originally settled in the West Lawn and Beverly neighborhoods of Chicago, and after graduating in 1944 from Lindblom Technical High School, he attended Woodrow Wilson Junior College, Class of 1946, with the intent of being an artist. One of his first jobs was catalog layout work for Sears Roebuck & Company. However, it was around 1950 when he and his dad stumbled into the job that would become his lifelong profession and passion.
While applying for work at the Joliet Arsenal, Harry and Joseph overheard a supervisor in one of the offices complaining about some painters who hadn’t arrived for a job; they walked in and were hired on the spot.
The Hoffman family built a home in Bourbonnais in 1949, where Harry’s parents lived for the remainder of their life with him. He was involved in various business ventures throughout the years, including The Bar H Restaurant and Hoffman Haus Gifts, a mail-order and concrete statuary shop.
Harry also worked as a maintenance painter until 1961 at Manteno State Hospital, where he met his wife in the business office. Shortly before their marriage in 1962, he obtained employment as a painter at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, later transferring to the Chicago campus, where he remained until his retirement in 1990. He was a proud lifelong member of the District Council 14, Painters Local Union 194.
Harry and Kathy also lived in Orland Park and Charleston before settling in Rantoul, where they built a home in their later senior years, adjacent to their oldest daughter. Beyond a time of life, where many people aren’t physically capable, they remarkably completed numerous home construction and landscaping projects, always keeping busy.
A man ahead of his time, and long before the items were commercially available, Harry designed and created wood-crafted, hand-painted yard decorations and extensive playground equipment for his children that was highly coveted by the neighborhood kids, who still, as adults, recall its grandeur.
Harry’s life stories can fill volumes of journals, and his political insights were especially lively. Politics played an important part in his life, and he could argue a point like no other. He was a precinct captain for many years and a friend of the late senators Victor and Edward McBroom.
Harry had a remarkable sense of humor and loved to joke and laugh. Though he didn’t continue with art professionally, his comical cartoon drawings were very much a part of our life. He also painted several murals, including a grand European village on a kitchen wall.
Beyond all of Harry’s great attributes, his faith and humble ability to apologize are a lasting example to his family and to others on how to live a successful life. He prayed daily for everyone and was always lending words of encouragement, a helping hand or sending a thoughtful handwritten note, card or gift, even to complete strangers. He corresponded with one of his elementary school teachers, a nun, for her entire life. Although he was raised Catholic, he attended many churches over the years and for the past 15 years was a member of First Baptist Church, Rantoul, where he served in a variety of roles. One of his favorite activities was being part of the Harmony Sunday School class. Well into his 90s, he enjoyed visiting the residents of area nursing homes, along with his friend, Larry.
Harry’s devotion to his family and friends will always be remembered. It is difficult to imagine the world without Harry; he was truly one of a kind.
The family would like to thank the kind staff at Accolade Senior Living and Transitions Hospice for their compassionate care of Harry during his last year of life.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, with Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, handling the arrangements. A private graveside ceremony for the family will occur on Feb. 10 at Salem Cemetery, Carrier Mills.
In lieu of flowers, a gift to Harry’s church, in his name, would be appreciated.