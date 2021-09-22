URBANA — Harry Lyle King Sr., 93, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
A visitation will be held on Sept. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Following burial will be a graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Harry was born on Nov. 23, 1927, in Champaign, to parents Charles and Ardis (Brown) King. He attended Champaign High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served during World War II. During his career, Harry worked at Illinois Central Railroad as a railroad engineer for 38 years. Also, during his career, Harry owned and operated King Print. The print shop was located in his basement, where he would fill orders for many local businesses. Harry was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive and Engineers, Old Rails and New Ties and a member of First Christian Church in Champaign.
Harry married his wife, Olive Woods King, on Dec. 30, 1947, in San Benito, Texas. Together they raised a family and enjoyed many years together.
Harry will be dearly missed by his loved ones. Survivors include his wife, Olive King; children, Cecil (Susan) King of Farmer City, Harry (Ruth) King Jr. of Penfield, James (Robin) King of Urbana, Fred (Gaye) King of Mahomet and Becky (Edgar) Norton of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles (Pat) King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Champaign Park District Dog Park, Champaign County Humane Society and/or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.