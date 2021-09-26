URBANA — Harry Lyle King Sr., 93, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at University Rehab in Urbana.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with a graveside service to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Harry was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Champaign, a son of Charles and Ardis (Brown) King. He attended Champaign High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served during World War II.
During his career, Harry worked at Illinois Central Railroad as a railroad engineer for 38 years. Harry also owned and operated King Print. The print shop was located in his basement, where he would fill orders for many local businesses.
Harry was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive and Engineers, Old Rails and New Ties, and a member of the First Christian Church in Champaign.
Harry married his wife, Olive Woods King, on Dec. 30, 1947, in San Benito, Texas. Together, they raised a family and enjoyed many years. Harry will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Survivors include his wife, Olive King; five children, Cecil (Susan) King of Farmer City, Harry (Ruth) King Jr. of Penfield, James (Robin) King of Urbana, Fred (Gaye) King of Mahomet and Becky (Edgar) Norton of Bloomington; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles (Pat) King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Champaign Park District Dog Park, Champaign County Humane Society and/or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.