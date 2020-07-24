OAKWOOD — Harry Frederick Plotner, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday (July 21, 2020).
Harry was born March 31, 1933, to Shelby “Cy” Plotner and Mary Jane Stuebe in Danville. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark E. Plotner, and daughter-in-law, Angela Plotner.
Harry is survived by his wife, Rita (Fletcher) of Oakwood. The pair married July 26, 1953, in a backyard ceremony.
Also surviving are his sister, Irene (Tom) Kern; sister, Nancy (Ray) Sanden; sister, Linda (Frank) Myler; sister, Carrol Anne DeVoss; son, Erik (Janette Figueroa) Plotner; eight grandchildren, Kayli, Aaron, Allie, Mark E. II, Raymond, Amanda, Hunter and McKayla; beloved extended son, Jason (Stacey) Norton; daughter-in-love, Christine “Chrissy” Plotner; and many family and friends.
Harry graduated from Oakwood High School in 1951 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. After his time in the service, he spent nearly 20 years at Farm Services as a driver and fleet manager. He then worked as a correctional officer for the Danville Correctional Facility until he retired in 2002.
A farmer from the age of 15, Harry loved being outdoors, particularly fishing and camping. Active in his community, Harry served as a Boy Scout master for 25 years and an elder of Oakwood Christian Church for more than 30 years. Harry enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, making homemade butterscotch ice cream and watching the 10 o’clock news at full volume.
Visitation for Harry will be held Tuesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Oakwood, 105 E. South Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. A private funeral and burial will follow Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made in Harry’s name to the Oakwood Christian Church.
