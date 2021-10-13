Harry Strange Oct 13, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Harry Strange, 76, of Mahomet died at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos