Harry Tyas Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago

TILTON — Harry Tyas, 73, died at 6:24 p.m. Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) at home. No services will be held for the Navy veteran. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements.