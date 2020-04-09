CHAMPAIGN — Harvey John Schweitzer Jr., age 100, of Champaign went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home with his family present.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will not be a funeral service held at this time. A memorial service will be held in Champaign at a later date. Burial will be in Malta, Ill.
Dr. Schweitzer was born on June 1, 1919, at his family farm in Malta, the son of Harvey Schweitzer Sr. and Anna (Wright) Schweitzer.
He is survived by his wife, April; his children, David (Cathy) Schweitzer of Highland Village, Texas, Elaine (Brian) Chaille of Champaign, Jennifer Rojas of Decatur, John (Kathryn) Byers of Keller, Texas, and Jeffrey Byers of Champaign; grandchildren, Krista (Matt) Reimer, Melissa (Nick) Perez, Gabe and Christian Chaille, Elijah, Melanie and Levi Rojas, Megan Watkins and John, Dean and Noah Byers; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, John; a great-granddaughter; and two sisters.
Harvey graduated from DeKalb High School, where he was active in 4-H and FFA, earning the American Farmer degree in 1937. He was the national FFA student secretary in 1938-1939.
He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1946 and Michigan State University in 1948 with an M.S. in rural sociology and agricultural economics. He received his Ph.D. in rural sociology from the University of Wisconsin in 1958.
He operated his family farm from 1950-1962 during which time he served as the South Grove Township Farm Bureau director, county school board member and a township director in the Farmers Home Administration. He also served on the advisory committee for the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Illinois.
In 1962, he joined the Agricultural Economics Department at the U of I, serving first as an extension specialist in rural sociology and later as an assistant director of the Cooperative Extension Service and in the Illinois Agricultural Experiment Station. He retired from the Extension Service in 1985 and from the Experiment Station in 1989 as professor emeritus in agricultural economics.
During his last year, he was instrumental in establishing programs in rural development and sustainable agriculture. He was involved in several professional societies and held numerous leadership positions in state, regional and national research and extension committees.
