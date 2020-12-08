MONTICELLO — Harvey L. Snell, 83, of Monticello passed away on Friday evening (Dec. 4, 2020) at home surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Butler, Mo., the son of Roy and Marie (McDaniel) Snell. He married Brenda Ricketts on Dec. 16, 1962, in Monticello. She passed away on June 9, 1998.
He is survived by his daughters, Carlene Snell (Bruce Hammerschmidt) of Monticello, Janna McGiles (Mark) of Monticello and Denise McNamara (Jerry) of Oak Forest; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bower, Amanda McGiles and Conal, Ian and Maxwell McNamara; great-grandson, Harvey McGiles; and brother, Kenny Snell of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one sister and two brothers.
Harvey retired as a stranding operator from General Cable, Monticello. Harvey served in the National Guard. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling, square dancing, woodworking and fishing. In his later years, he spent his time gardening, spending time with family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Those who knew Harvey knew that he cared about his community and prioritized friendships. He was a man of few words but was always the first to lend a hand to those in need.
A private family graveside service will be held at Monticello Township Cemetery. Although the current COVID-19 situation prevents us from gathering in person, please share in our celebration by remembering Harvey and keeping his memory alive.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello St. Jude Run. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.