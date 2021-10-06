CHAMPAIGN — Hattie Mae Pye was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Earle, Ark., to Ida Brown and Elbert Turner. She was an only child. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. In 1963, while obtaining her education, Hattie met and married James Chester Pye in Crawfordville, Ark. Several children were born to this union. Hattie loved taking her long daily walks, fishing, listening to blues, cooking and watching "The Price is Right."
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, Hattie lost her long earthly battle of Alzheimer’s and a few other health issues but gained eternal life through Christ Jesus, her Lord.
Hattie was a caring, loving and sharing woman. She will be truly missed by many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Willie Conley (Bae Bae) and Bobbie Mack-Hall; and a son, Willie Alexander Jr.
She is survived by seven daughters, Diane Pye of Champaign, Betty Brown (EJ) of Urbana, Bobbie Johnson (Nate) of Chicago, Avis Pye of Champaign, Carolyn Johnson (Ezzard/Chuck) of Champaign, Lula Boatman of Champaign and Bessie Pye of Chicago; four sons, Charles Pye of Indiana, Dewyane Pye, Calvin Clay of Springfield and Turell Pye of Indiana; and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Vineyard Church, Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service. The Rev. Harold Davis will be eulogist. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.