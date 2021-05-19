CHAMPAIGN — Hazel D. Bright, 87, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, surrounded her family, whom she loved dearly.
Celebration of life services will be held Friday, May 21, at Bethal AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Terrance L. Thomas. Final interment will immediately follow services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.