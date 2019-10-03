URBANA — Hazel Meers Offner, 91, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Hazel Laverne Meers in Foosland on May 14, 1928, the only child of Fred and Lottie Meers. She grew up in the surrounding area, eventually attending and graduating from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, majoring in music with a focus on piano. She taught piano in her home for many years following. It was at the U of I where she met, was courted by and eventually married David Henry Offner. They enjoyed a long, loving, ministry-filled marriage of 64 years before Dave went to be with the Lord in December 2015.
Hazel was a woman of many gifts. She was an outstanding leader in the C-U community. In 1970, along with her longtime friend, Marilyn Parkhill, Hazel began what came to be known as “Community Bible Study,” a weekly training session for leaders of small group Bible studies in 23 different churches throughout the local C-U community. Countless people in the C-U community were coming together around God’s word. This work continues today in many of the local churches, as well as in some 15 countries around the globe!
Additionally, Hazel has authored several Lifeguide Bible Studies published by InterVarsity Press (IVP), such as “Moses, A Man Changed by God,” “The Fruit of the Spirit” and A Deeper Look into The Fruit of the Spirit. She also contributed to IVP’s The NIV Quiet Time Bible.
Hazel was an active member of Twin City Bible Church (TCBC) for more than 50 years, right up until her health began to make it difficult for her to attend. For many years there, she taught various adult Christian education classes. She and her husband, Dave, enjoyed hosting a variety of people in their home from fellow TCBC members, neighbors and students from the university—those from Dave’s classes— to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship students and international students who were visiting from many countries around the world. They would share hospitality easily and often, making any who entered their home always feel warmly welcomed.
Hazel is survived by her three sons, Larry (Bev) Offner of Ontario Canada, and their daughters and spouses, Lindsay (Scott) Moore of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Carolyn (Tobin) Spring, of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada; Kevin (Amy) Offner, and their son, David Offner, of Charlottesville, Va.; and Randy Offner, of Urbana; along with a myriad of friends and extended family around the globe, including Felipe Chen, whom Hazel referred to as her Taiwanese son.
The lives that have been touched by Hazel Offner are many. Truly a life well-lived and not soon forgotten. Love gifts in memory of Hazel Offner may be given to Twin City Bible Church (806 W. Michigan Ave., Urbana, IL 61801), or to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (PO Box 7895, Madison, WI 53707-7895).
