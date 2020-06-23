SAVOY — Hazel Lucille (Maloney) Warmouth passed away at 8:12 a.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on June 5, 1934, in Symes Township in Edgar County, the daughter of Harlan and Louise Maloney. She married Ted Warmouth on June 7, 1952, in Paris, Ill., and they were married for 49 years. Ted passed away in 2001. Hazel then married Charles Laurent in 2003, and they were married for 10 years. Charlie passed away in 2013.
Surviving are one son, Tim (Sherry) Warmouth of Champaign, and one daughter, Vicki (Steve) Garretson of St. Joseph; four grandsons, Clint (Kristi) Garretson of Sidney, Marcus Garretson of Hurst, Travis (Lesley) Warmouth of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jared (Joanna) Warmouth of Alsip; and six great-granddaughters, Lexi, Brooke and Paige Garretson, Olivia and Eliza Warmouth and Layla Garretson. Hazel cherished her family and loved spending time with them.
Hazel has one surviving sister, Sharon Morrison of Las Vegas; one brother, Kenneth Maloney of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy, Leon and Jerry Maloney; and four infant siblings.
Hazel worked in many roles, including being a housekeeper at Provena Medical Center, baker at Airway IGA Bakery, line worker at Magnavox and a salesperson and model for Miller’s clothing store. She was an Avon rep for over 20 years, earning numerous awards for her achievement in sales in the Champaign area.
She was a current member of Unity Baptist Church and a prior member of Bible Baptist Church and Twin City Bible Church. She taught Sunday school for toddler-age children for over 30 years. She was a faithful Christian throughout her life.
Hazel was a hard worker, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being around her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning her homegrown vegetables, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards and board games.
She enjoyed watching her grandsons and granddaughters play sports, even though she admitted that she only understood what was going on in basketball games and didn’t have a clue about the other sports she watched so often. She also loved attending the grandchildren’s school activities and their celebrations and was proud of each one of them for their accomplishments. Her calendar was quite full with activities.
Services for Hazel will be private due to the current COVID restrictions that are in place. Many thanks to Sunset Funeral Home in Champaign for handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Champaign Carle Hospice; Unity Baptist Church of Champaign, 404 S. Duncan Road; or the Illinois Alzheimer’s Association.
Special thanks to Reflections Memory Care Facility in Savoy and to Carle Hospice Nursing Staff, Champaign.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with arrangements.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos or to record a personal video message to be sent to the family with Send Hugs at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.