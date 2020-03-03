CHAMPAIGN — Heather Lee (Finley) Shoemaker, 48, of Lovington passed away at 2:53 p.m. Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Juan Loredo will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Heather was born Nov. 20, 1971, in Champaign, a daughter of Steven and Victoria (Welch) Finley.
Survivors include her husband, James Shoemaker of Urbana; two daughters, Courtney Shoemaker of Lovington and Brandi Shoemaker of Champaign; mother, Victoria (Welch) Finley of Champaign; and a sister, Holli Finley-Gomes, and brother-in-law, Bobby Gomes, of Champaign. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Steven-James, Bryson, Riley and Serenity; a nephew and two nieces, Tyler, Rachel and Julianna, as well as Brittany Sutherland of Frisco, Texas, and Shawn Hays of Urbana. She birthed two and mothered many.
