BASKIN, La. — Private family memorial services for Mr. Heinrich Schmidt, 91, of Baskin, La., formerly of Urbana, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Heinrich was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Offenbach, Germany, and passed away Dec. 22, 2021, in Baskin, La.
He was a highly trained Mercedes mechanic and fabricator of parts and worked on foreign cars most of his life. He was a member of Urbana's German Club and enjoyed ballroom dancing, train collecting and building sailboats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and his wife.
He is survived by his life partner, Olga Mary Long of Baskin, La.; a sister, Marlin Hidacker and her husband, Jim, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; two nephews; and a niece.
