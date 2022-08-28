TUCSON, Ariz. — Helen A. Gorski (nee Maranowicz), 104, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
She was born June 21, 1918, in Chicago. Her first language was Polish, and she learned to speak English when she entered school. This was the start of her remarkable ability to adapt to new circumstances. Helen started her career in data processing in Chicago then moved to a farm in LaCrosse, Ind., when she married Stanley Gorski. They moved with their three children to Champaign, where they both ran Norge Village Laundry and Dry Cleaning. Helen returned to school at Parkland College in her 50s to prepare for working at Burnham City Hospital as a keypunch operator. Upon retirement, Helen and Stanley moved to Tucson and built a new life there.
Helen will be remembered for her joy in living and for the joy she gave to all who met her, from casual acquaintances to neighbors and especially her family.
She is survived by her son Julian (Jean); daughter, Sr. Alana; and son Stasz (Katherine). Helen also leaves behind six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Helen crocheted hundreds and hundreds of blankets that were donated to people in need.
For those wishing to contribute gifts in Helen’s memory, it is suggested to donate to the Linus Project (projectlinus.org), a nonprofit charity that provides handmade blankets.
Helen will be remembered in a family service at a later date.